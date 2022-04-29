InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 9,805 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

NYSE T traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,370,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

