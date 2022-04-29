InterOcean Capital Group LLC Takes $772,000 Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

CMDY stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $63.99. 2,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,911. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $67.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44.

