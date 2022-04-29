Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXB. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,300,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.15 and its 200 day moving average is $128.63. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 52-week low of $119.42 and a 52-week high of $137.13.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

