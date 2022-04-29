Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Trading 1.3% Higher

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.95 and last traded at $92.75. 22,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 20,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.59.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.59.

