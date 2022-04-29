Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.74 and last traded at $85.98. Approximately 863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.49.

