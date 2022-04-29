Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIEGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 246.0% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of PIE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 154,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,123. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

