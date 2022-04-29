Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 246.0% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of PIE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 154,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,123. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

