Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Up 246.0% in April

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIEGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 246.0% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 174,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. 154,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,123. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

