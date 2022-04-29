Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Up 246.0% in April

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 246.0% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 174,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. 154,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,123. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

