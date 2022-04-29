Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.61

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 68499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,656,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after acquiring an additional 170,830 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

