Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,233 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $59,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of PXH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,029. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.