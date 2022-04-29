Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 268,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 365,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17.
