Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Lowered by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,344 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after buying an additional 751,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,055,000 after buying an additional 335,058 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,137,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 121,244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,927,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. 7,605,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.