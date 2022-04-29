Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 110,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,096,587 shares.The stock last traded at $12.47 and had previously closed at $12.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.