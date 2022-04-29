Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 212.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after buying an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $328.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $315.00 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

