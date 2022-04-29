Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 304.2% from the March 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ PSCE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,001. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.014 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCE. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

