Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

