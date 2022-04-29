ION (ION) Trading Up 12,501,701.9% This Week

ION (ION) traded up 10,598,745% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. ION has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion and $652.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 12,501,701.9% against the dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $3,111.82 or 0.07979988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00168145 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000958 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00030602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00354745 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00038789 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,732,426 coins and its circulating supply is 13,832,426 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

