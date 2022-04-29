IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 918.0% from the March 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

