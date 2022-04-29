IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.25.

NYSE:IQV opened at $219.40 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $204.50 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.66 and its 200-day moving average is $246.83.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,265,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

