IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.95-10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.45-14.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.79 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.35-2.42 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.25.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,286. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $204.50 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in IQVIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in IQVIA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

