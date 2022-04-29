iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after acquiring an additional 247,882 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,244,000 after acquiring an additional 105,774 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $104.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

