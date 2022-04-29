iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Increased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.90. 1,054,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,236,104. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average is $139.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.67 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

