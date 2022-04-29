iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,175,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 44,450,699 shares.The stock last traded at $31.38 and had previously closed at $29.70.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35.
iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXI)
iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.
