iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,175,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 44,450,699 shares.The stock last traded at $31.38 and had previously closed at $29.70.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 373.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

