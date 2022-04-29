iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42. 5,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 3,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.