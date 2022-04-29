iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the March 31st total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,094,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 157,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,505,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,843,000 after acquiring an additional 96,753 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,423,000 after acquiring an additional 321,887 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,675,000 after acquiring an additional 114,934 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $94.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,849. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

