iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE opened at $101.79 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.