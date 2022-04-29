iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.74% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

