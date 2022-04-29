iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $91.37

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.37 and last traded at $91.41, with a volume of 161837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.45.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
