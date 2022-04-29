iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.17 and last traded at $49.28. Approximately 6,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94.

