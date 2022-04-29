iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Bank OZK

Bank OZK grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.35. 3,919,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,545,609. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

