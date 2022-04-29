iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.