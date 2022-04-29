iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $243.74

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $243.74 and last traded at $244.05, with a volume of 245327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $254.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.77 and a 200 day moving average of $281.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

