iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $96,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $10.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.42. The company had a trading volume of 304,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,159. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $406.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

