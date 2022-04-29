iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) is SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.64% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $40,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,958,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of IJT traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.33. The company had a trading volume of 155,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,084. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $113.09 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

