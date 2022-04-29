iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Raised by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 158.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,164 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 8.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $69,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,606,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,621. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.33 and its 200-day moving average is $126.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.43 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

