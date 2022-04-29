iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $144.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $121.75 and a 1-year high of $154.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.60.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.