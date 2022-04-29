iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

