iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Shares Down 1.3%

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

iSign Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISGN)

iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.

