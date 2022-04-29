iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Alliance Global Partners

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ISUN. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of iSun in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iSun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of iSun stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. iSun has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87.
iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.
