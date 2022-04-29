iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Alliance Global Partners

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUNGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ISUN. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of iSun in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iSun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of iSun stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. iSun has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISUN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iSun by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iSun by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iSun by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iSun by 21.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSun during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About iSun (Get Rating)

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

