Ixcoin (IXC) Price Tops $0.0209 on Top Exchanges

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 62.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded down 80.2% against the US dollar. Ixcoin has a market cap of $444,164.75 and $13.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,255,081 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.