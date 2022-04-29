Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Japan Display stock remained flat at $$5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. Japan Display has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $5.91.

Get Japan Display alerts:

Japan Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.