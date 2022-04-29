Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Japan Display stock remained flat at $$5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. Japan Display has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $5.91.
Japan Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
