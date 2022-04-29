Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on JBS in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get JBS alerts:

OTCMKTS JBSAY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.86. 95,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,472. JBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

JBS ( OTCMKTS:JBSAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 43.49%.

About JBS (Get Rating)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.