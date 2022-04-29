Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $101.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SYNH. Mizuho reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.33.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $70.46 on Monday. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

