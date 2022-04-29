Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oriental Land in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oriental Land’s FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.91 and a beta of -0.06. Oriental Land has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

