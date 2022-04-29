JMP Securities Lowers Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target to $24.00

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VERI. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of VERI stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. Veritone has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $378.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.04.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 61.22% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 74.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Veritone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,147,000 after purchasing an additional 190,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veritone by 136.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 622,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.