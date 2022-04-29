Jobchain (JOB) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Jobchain (JOB) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $4.11 million and $47,891.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jobchain has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00031590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00101028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,783,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

