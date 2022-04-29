John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.050-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $546.83 million-$556.34 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.39 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.300 EPS.

JBT stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average is $138.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.84%.

JBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.20.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $33,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

