John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Up 1,340.0% in April

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 1,340.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 68,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

NYSE JHI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.81. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,082. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. John Hancock Investors Trust has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $19.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%.

About John Hancock Investors Trust (Get Rating)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.