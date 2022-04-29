John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 4,500 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $16,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,705,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,671,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Monday, April 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $8,240.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $8,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 1,800 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $7,488.00.

On Monday, April 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,400 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $9,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, April 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Friday, April 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $11,130.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 1,400 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $5,334.00.

On Monday, April 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $12,210.00.

On Friday, April 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $12,120.00.

Shares of BFI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,653. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $82.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of BurgerFi International in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at $834,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the third quarter valued at $253,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.