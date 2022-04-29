Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JYNT. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.33.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.57 million, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Joint by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Joint by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Joint by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

