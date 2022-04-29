JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Up to $38.40

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.40, but opened at $41.30. JOYY shares last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 6,773 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YY. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -170.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,749,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

